Scoreboard: 3rd India-England Test, Tea-Day 1

Scoreboard: 3rd India-England Test, Tea-Day 1PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 16:48 IST
Scoreboard at tea on the first day of the third Day/Night Pink Ball Test between India and England here on Wednesday.
England 1st Innings Zak Crawley lbw b Axar 53 Dominic Sibley c Rohit b Ishant 0 Jonny Bairstow lbw b Axar 0 Joe Root lbw b Ashwin 17 Ben Stokes batting 6 Ollie Pope batting 1 Extras: (LB-2,NB-2) 4 Total: (for four wickets in 27 overs) 81 Fall of Wickets: 1-2, 2-27, 3-74, 4-80.
Bowler: Ishant Sharma 5-1-26-1, Jasprit Bumrah 5-3-13-0, Axar Patel 11-1-30-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 6-2-10-1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Root lbw
- Jonny Bairstow
- Zak Crawley
- Ben Stokes
- Ravichandran
- India
- England
- Ollie Pope
- Wickets
ALSO READ
Biden reaffirms US-India cooperation to combat COVID-19, terrorism in conversation with PM Modi
PM Modi invites US President Biden, First Lady to visit India
Our thoughts are with Indian friends, partners: US State Dept spokesperson on U'khand glacial burst
Sandvik to Invest in New Hydraulic and Instrumentation Tubing Factory in Mehsana, India
Policy framework of India needs to be relaxed for growth of business, says TRS MLC K Kavitha