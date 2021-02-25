Cricket-India all out for 145 versus England in Ahmedabad test
The hosts, who resumed on 99-3, lost their last seven wickets for 31 runs with Rohit Sharma top scoring for them with 66. Only five India batsmen managed double digits in the low-scoring contest. Joe Root (5-8) claimed his first five-wicket haul as he and Jack Leach (4-54) dragged England back into the contest with the tourists having posted 112 in their first innings.Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 16:20 IST
India were all out for 145, a lead of 33 runs, on day two of the day-night third test against England in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The hosts, who resumed on 99-3, lost their last seven wickets for 31 runs with Rohit Sharma top scoring for them with 66.
Only five India batsmen managed double digits in the low-scoring contest. Joe Root (5-8) claimed his first five-wicket haul as he and Jack Leach (4-54) dragged England back into the contest with the tourists having posted 112 in their first innings.
