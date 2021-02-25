Left Menu

Cricket-Root and Leach rout India to drag England back into contest

Earlier, India eclipsed England's first-innings total of 112 before the wheels came off. Leach trapped Ajinkya Rahane lbw with a skidding delivery and followed it by dismissing Rohit Sharma, who top-scored for the hosts with a fluent 66, in the same fashion.

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 16:40 IST
Jack Leach and Joe Root dragged England back into the contest against India after they combined to skittle the hosts out for 145 on day two of the day-night third test in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Resuming on 99-3, India looked on course for a handy first-innings lead before Leach and Root wrecked them in the low-scoring, spin-dominated test which looks set for an early finish. India lost their last seven wickets for 31 runs and collapsed at the stroke of tea with a slim first-innings lead of 33 runs.

Root (5-8) claimed his maiden five-wicket haul, while Leach returned 4-54. Earlier, India eclipsed England's first-innings total of 112 before the wheels came off.

Noticing the sharp turn on offer, Root brought himself in and removed the dangerous Rishabh Pant for one with his first delivery.

India's tail did not wag and they wilted in 53.2 overs as 20 wickets fell in the first four sessions of the pink-ball contest. The four-test series is level at 1-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

