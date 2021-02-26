Sports News Roundup: Diego Schwartzman reaches Cordoba quarters; US has not made 'final decision' on participating in Olympics and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ATP Roundup: Diego Schwartzman reaches Cordoba quarters

Teenager Juan Manuel Cerundolo had not played a tour-level match prior to this week, but now has reached the quarterfinals of the Cordoba Open in his native Argentina. The 19-year-old, who started the week ranked No. 335 in the world, rallied Thursday for a 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-2 victory against No. 3 seed Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia.

U.S. has not made 'final decision' on participating in Olympics in China

The White House has not made a final decision on whether the United States will take part in the 2022 Winter Olympics in China, President Joe Biden's spokeswoman said on Thursday, even as some Republicans call for a boycott. Republicans who have called either for a boycott or for the Olympics to be moved out of Beijing have cited a U.S. designation made under former President Donald Trump that the Chinese government was perpetrating genocide against Uighur Muslims in its Xinjiang region.

Thierry Henry steps down as coach of CF Montreal

Thierry Henry cited family reasons for his decision to step down as head coach of CF Montreal, the organization announced Thursday morning. The move also comes amid multiple media outlets reporting that Henry had interviewed for the vacant position at Bournemouth.

Holloway keen to push his limits after record-breaking run

American Grant Holloway said he was not surprised by his blistering pace on the World Indoor Tour circuit this year as he eclipsed the long-standing world indoor 60m hurdles record in Madrid. Holloway, the outdoor 110m hurdles world champion, won his 10th race of the year on Wednesday as he finished the 60m hurdles final in 7.29 seconds, shaving 0.01 seconds off the previous mark set by Briton Colin Jackson in 1994.

NBA suspends Minnesota G Malik Beasley 12 games

The NBA on Thursday suspended Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley 12 games without pay for pleading guilty to a felony charge of threatening a family with a rifle. He will begin serving the suspension Saturday when the Timberwolves visit the Washington Wizards.

Pain to tiled art: Argentines honor soccer star Maradona with mosaics

Gonzalo López Lauch is helping bring soccer star Diego Maradona back to life, one mosaic tile at a time. The visual artist, part of a group called Comando Maradona, unveiled on Thursday a colorful mural of the Argentine player and legend who died on Nov. 25 last year, sparking an outpouring of grief from Buenos Aires to Naples, Italy.

Former U.S. Olympics coach dies by suicide after being charged

Former U.S. Olympic gymnastics coach John Geddert, who had ties to disgraced team doctor Larry Nassar and was charged earlier on Thursday with human trafficking and sexual assault, has since died by suicide, authorities said. According to court documents filed in Eaton County, Geddert was charged with 20 counts of human trafficking, one count of first-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault, criminal enterprise and lying to a police officer.

Report: Russell Wilson, Seahawks split could happen 'soon'

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks are headed for divorce, according to a detailed report by The Athletic on Thursday. "Some people around the league think a trade could happen, if not this offseason then sometime in the near future," per the Athletic.

Nadal pulls out of Rotterdam Open with back issue

World number two Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from next week's Rotterdam Open due to a back injury, the Spaniard said on Thursday. The 20-time Grand Slam winner has been struggling with a back issue since the build-up to the Australian Open and was forced to skip Spain's ATP Cup ties earlier this month.

Ledecky anticipates fierce competition at Tokyo Games

Fears that training disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to sub par performances at the Tokyo Games are overblown as many athletes will emerge from lockdowns stronger than ever, five-time Olympic champion Katie Ledecky said. Like many athletes, the 23-year-old's training regime for the Games was upended when pools had to be shut down to control the spread of the virus that has claimed the lives of more than half a million Americans. The pandemic also led to the Olympics being delayed by a year.

