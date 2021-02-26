Left Menu

ISL 7: Coyle happy with the way Jamshedpur FC ended their season

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle was delighted to end the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) on a winning note.

ANI | Vasco (Goa) | Updated: 26-02-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 12:00 IST
Jamshedpur's Seiminlen Doungel celebrates after scoring against his former team (Image: ISL). Image Credit: ANI

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle was delighted to end the ongoing seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) on a winning note. Jamshedpur FC secured a 3-2 win over Bengaluru FC in the ISL at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Thursday.

Goals from Stephen Eze (16'), Seiminlen Doungel (34'), and David Grande (41') put JFC up at the break before Bengaluru responded through goals from Francisco Gonzalez (62') and Sunil Chhetri (71'). "The important thing is to win the three points. This is a tough league to win games as every match shows. We finished the season with four wins out of [last] six. We showed our qualities with three goals. We could have added more. That being said, Bengaluru FC are a good team with good players and they came fighting back," said Coyle at the post-match press conference.

Jamshedpur had failed to qualify for the playoffs and ended the season at sixth position and Coyle shared some positives things his side can take from their stint in the ISL 7. Jamshedpur was all over Bengaluru in the opening half. They constantly caused problems for Bengaluru's inexperienced defence and raced to a 3-0 lead at the break -- their first-ever in ISL history.

"We can take some positives from this season, but there are also areas that we need to get better at. I know where we need to improve and what we need to do," Coyle said. "We have improved a lot. When you look at the quality of the games that we have played [compared to the last season], there is no doubt that the improvement is there for everyone to see," he added. (ANI)

