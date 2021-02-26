Left Menu

Soccer Neymar injury return on schedule, says PSG boss Pochettino

The Brazil international has been sidelined since limping off the pitch on Feb. 10 in a French Cup game against Caen, which ruled him out of PSG's Champions League last-16 first leg against Barcelona. He resumed individual training on Thursday, raising hopes that he might be back earlier than expected.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-02-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 20:53 IST
Soccer Neymar injury return on schedule, says PSG boss Pochettino

Paris St Germain forward Neymar's return from injury is on schedule after he was ruled out for four weeks earlier this month with an adductor muscle injury, coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday. The Brazil international has been sidelined since limping off the pitch on Feb. 10 in a French Cup game against Caen, which ruled him out of PSG's Champions League last-16 first leg against Barcelona.

He resumed individual training on Thursday, raising hopes that he might be back earlier than expected. "He has been following the protocol of the medical and performance sector," Pochettino told a news conference ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 trip to Dijon.

"Today he was on the pitch to train individually. He's got a good mindset. We're happy. Everything is under control in terms of timing. He's on schedule." PSG, who host Barcelona on March 10 in the return leg after claiming an emphatic 4-1 win at the Camp Nou, first need to bounce back in Ligue 1 after they fell down to third with a 2-0 home defeat to Monaco last weekend.

Although Dijon are bottom of the table, PSG face a tricky task as they will be without Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes as well as Alessandro Florenzi, Marco Verratti and Mauro Icardi who are all injured. PSG trail leaders Lille by four points and second-placed Olympique Lyonnais by one.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Syria condemns 'cowardly' U.S. air strikes on Iran-backed militias

Syria said U.S. air strikes against Iranian-backed militias in the east of the country on Friday were a cowardly act and urged President Joe Biden not to follow the law of the jungle.An Iraqi militia official close to Iran said the strikes ...

IMF urges Tunisia to cut wage bill and energy subsidies

The International Monetary Fund urged Tunisia on Friday to cut its wage bill and limit energy subsidies to reduce a fiscal deficit, putting more pressure on the fragile government amid a severe financial and political crisis. With the coron...

Boeing CEO asked to testify in crash litigation, lawmakers demand FAA release records

Relatives of victims of a Boeing Co 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia that occurred five months after an Indonesian Lion Air disaster are stepping up pressure on the American planemaker and the federal government, according to a court filing and a ...

EXCLUSIVE-European officials urge World Bank to exclude fossil-fuel investments

Senior officials from Europe have urged the World Banks management to expand its climate change strategy to exclude investments in oil- and coal-related projects around the world, and gradually phase out investment in natural gas projects, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021