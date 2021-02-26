Left Menu

NorthEast United qualify for playoffs with best-ever league finish

They scored both their goals in the first half through Suhair Vadakkepeedika 34th and Lalengmawia 45th.Khalid Jamil also created history by becoming the first Indian to coach three or more league games and guide a side to the playoffs.Jamil fielded an unchanged XI from their previous game while Kerala Blasters had one change with Sandeep Singh preferred over Subha Ghosh.The Highlanders got a great opportunity soon after the start.

PTI | Vasco | Updated: 26-02-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 22:19 IST
NorthEast United qualify for playoffs with best-ever league finish

NorthEast United FC sealed a playoff berth with a 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters in an Indian Super League match at the Tilak Maidan here on Friday.

Needing just a point to qualify for their second-ever playoffs, the Highlanders showed no signs of stopping as they attacked from the first whistle. They scored both their goals in the first half through Suhair Vadakkepeedika (34th) and Lalengmawia (45th).

Khalid Jamil also created history by becoming the first Indian to coach three or more league games and guide a side to the playoffs.

Jamil fielded an unchanged XI from their previous game while Kerala Blasters had one change with Sandeep Singh preferred over Subha Ghosh.

The Highlanders got a great opportunity soon after the start. Luis Machado sent in a delivery into the box, which was headed out straight back to him. His cross from the right found Dylan Fox but he shot wide.

At the other end, it was Kerala who missed getting ahead in the game. Bakary Kone managed to evade his marker and to get to the end of a Jessel Carneiro corner, but his header missed the target.

Though NorthEast were clearly the better side in the first session, Kerala Blasters did have their chances. But the Highlanders' defence stood strong. Then, in the 34th minute, NorthEast took the lead.

Khassa Camara slipped in a through ball which Kone failed to deal with. Suhair Vadakkepeedika got on to the ball and got past Sandeep Singh, before rounding off an advancing Albino Gomes, to put his side ahead.

Jamil's men increased their lead just before the breather through an astonishing Lalengmawia strike. Fox set up Lalengmawia, whose well-struck long-ranger bounced off the underside of the bar into the net. Jamil's ecstatic look at the touchline showed just how good the goal was.

Kerala Blasters had a better start to the second session. They created chances through Rahul KP and Gary Hooper, but a finish eluded them. At the other end, Gomes was forced into a fine save when Machado showed his brilliance and on entering the box, tried his luck at goal.

Then Deshorn Brown, missed a great opportunity, striking the crossbar.

Despite their chances, NEUFC just couldn't get their third. Their best chance came when Federico Gallego played a weighted pass to Brown, who managed to evade Gomes. However, his shot from a tight angle found the side netting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden brings empathy to storm-battered Texas, security official lays out state's mistakes

U.S. President Joe Biden met with volunteers at a food bank, toured a health center and visited an emergency operations facility on Friday to assess recovery efforts from a severe Texas winter storm while an aide blamed state government for...

US advisers endorse single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from J&J

US health advisers endorsed a one-dose COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson Johnson on Friday, putting the nation on the cusp of adding an easier-to-use option to fight the pandemic.The Food and Drug Administration is expected to quickly follow t...

Syria condemns 'cowardly' U.S. air strikes on Iran-backed militias

Syria said U.S. air strikes against Iranian-backed militias in the east of the country on Friday were a cowardly act and urged President Joe Biden not to follow the law of the jungle.An Iraqi militia official close to Iran said the strikes ...

IMF urges Tunisia to cut wage bill and energy subsidies

The International Monetary Fund urged Tunisia on Friday to cut its wage bill and limit energy subsidies to reduce a fiscal deficit, putting more pressure on the fragile government amid a severe financial and political crisis. With the coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021