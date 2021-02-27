Left Menu

NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney

27-02-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The National Football League (NFL) on Friday denied a report that said it had reached a media rights deal with Walt Disney Co's channels ESPN and ABC.

"The report is incorrect and as we don't negotiate through the media, there will be no further comment," an NFL spokesperson said. Meanwhile, an ESPN spokesperson declined to comment.

