Left Menu

Bilbao draws at Levante 1-1 before their Copa del Rey semi

On Thursday, the two will meet for a third time in three weeks when Levante again hosts Bilbao in the return leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 27-02-2021 09:32 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 09:29 IST
Bilbao draws at Levante 1-1 before their Copa del Rey semi
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter (@Athletic_en)

Athletic Bilbao drew at Levante 1-1 in the Spanish league, five days before they meet again to decide which advances to the final of the Copa del Rey. Roger Martí scored his 10th goal of the season for Levante after the striker converted a 34-minute penalty following Unai Núñez's foul of Jorge de Frutos in the area.

Raúl García equalized in the 56th from a penalty conceded by Nikola Vukcekic's foul of Álex Berenguer. The stalemate left Levante in eight place and Bilbao in ninth. On Thursday, the two will meet for a third time in three weeks when Levante again hosts Bilbao in the return leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal. The first leg at San Mamés Stadium stadium ended 1-1. The other cup semifinal will be decided on Wednesday, when Sevilla takes a 2-0 advantage to Barcelona at Camp Nou.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Putin critic Navalny transferred to penal colony

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has been transferred from a Moscow detention centre to a penal colony, according to state media. Navalny remains behind bars after a Russian court partially rejected his appeal over a two-and-a-half-...

COVID-19 vaccine: Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose

Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose of COVID-19 vaccine, official sources said on Saturday as India prepares to vaccinate people aged above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities from March 1.The COVID-19 vaccine will ...

One killed and one wounded in oxygen explosion at Ukraine hospital

One person was killed and another wounded in an oxygen explosion at a hospital in the western Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi, Ukraines emergency service said on Saturday.The explosion occurred on the second floor of the hospital at lunchtime ...

Mumbai: Man gets 1 year in jail for flashing collegian

A special POCSO court in Mumbai has sentenced a man to one-year imprisonment and fined him Rs 4,000 for flashing a 17-year-old girl who was on her way to college.The order by Special Judge HC Shende on February 23, the detailed copy of whic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021