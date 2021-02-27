Left Menu

Ind vs Eng: Jasprit Bumrah released from squad for fourth Test

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad and will not be available for the selection for the fourth and final Test against England which gets underway from March 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 27-02-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 13:26 IST
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Image: BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad and will not be available for the selection for the fourth and final Test against England which gets underway from March 4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Bumrah had made a request to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be released from the squad owing to personal reasons. The BCCI also informed that there will no replacement named for Bumrah.

"Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India's squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons. Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test," the BCCI said in an official statement on Saturday. India's squad for the 4th Test: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav

India registered a comprehensive 10-wicket win over England in the pink-ball Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. England, who are now 2-1 down in the four-match series, are out of the race for a place in the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

England has dropped to 64.1 percentage points on the points table, which is now led by India with 71 percentage points. New Zealand is assured of a place in the final with 70 percentage points. India needs to either win or draw the last Test to stay ahead of Australia, who are in third place with 69.2 percentage points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

