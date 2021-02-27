Left Menu

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shreyas Iyer slams ton as Mumbai amass 317/7 against Rajasthan

In-form Mumbai skipper Shreyas Iyer continued to pile the agony on opposition bowlers as he slammed his second consecutive century in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy against Rajasthan on Saturday.

India batsman Shreyas Iyer (Photo/ Shreyas Iyer Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

In-form Mumbai skipper Shreyas Iyer continued to pile the agony on opposition bowlers as he slammed his second consecutive century in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy against Rajasthan on Saturday. Shreyas smashed 11 fours and three sixes on his way to a 103-ball 116 to power Mumbai to a total of 317 in the allotted 50 overs. Following his not-so-good outing in Australia, Shreyas has ensured he makes the most of the Vijay Hazare games to get into the groove ahead of the T20I series against England.

During the Australia tour last year, Shreyas wasn't able to live up to expectations with his scores of two, 38, and 19 in the three ODIs. While he scored 12 runs off five in the second T20I, the right-handed batsman was back in the hut for a golden duck in the final white-ball match against the Aussies. Earlier this week, Shreyas had smashed a match-winning hundred to power Mumbai to a six-wicket win over Maharashtra. The Mumbai batsmen have been on a roll and opener Prithvi Shaw also hit a double ton in the game against Puducherry as the team amassed a mammoth 457/4.

Last week, Ishan Kishan smashed 173 runs in just 94 balls against Madhya Pradesh. Ishan whacked five sixes and 12 fours to bring up 102 runs in just 74 balls before unleashing the beast within himself. In the last 20 balls he faced, the Jharkhand skipper slammed 71 runs. On the same day, Ishan earned a maiden national call-up when he was named in India's T20 squad for the England series. With Ishan and Suryakumar Yadav both looking in form in the Vijay Hazare trophy, it will be interesting to see who will get a nod in the playing XI for the T20I series against England.

In another match between Maharashtra and Delhi, out of favour batsman, Kedar Jadhav impressed with his knock of 86 runs in 81 balls. Jadhav's form had come under the scanner and he was dropped from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing XI after a poor show with the bat in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-handed batsman was then released from the CSK squad ahead of the auction and has now been picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for IPL 2021. (ANI)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

