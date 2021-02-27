Bumrah released from Indian Test squad due to personal reasons

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will miss the fourth and final Test against England, beginning here on Thursday, as he was released from the Indian squad, owing to personal reasons.

The BCCI said no addition to India's squad will be made for the final Test at Motera.

''Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India's squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons,'' BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a media release on Saturday.

''Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test.'' The Indian team is leading the four-match Test series 2-1.

Bumrah has already been rested for the limited-overs series, comprising five T20 Internationals and three ODIs, beginning on March 12 here as part of the team's extensive workload management program.

The 27-year-old Indian pace bowling spearhead has been inside a bio-secure bubble since August before the Indian Premier League in the UAE. After the IPL, he straightaway went to Australia, along with the team, where India clinched a historic Test series win last month. He took 11 wickets from three matches in Australia and did not play in the series-clinching Brisbane Test due to an abdominal strain.

In the ongoing series against England, Bumrah took four wickets in the first Test in Chennai which India lost by 227 runs. He was rested for the second Test, also in Chennai, which India won by 317 runs.

Bumrah did not take any wickets in the third Test here which India won by 10 wickets inside two days on Thursday. He bowled just six overs on the spin-friendly track as the spinners took 19 wickets and the remaining one was grabbed by Ishant Sharma.

