Left Menu

Rugby-Mack twists the knife as Brumbies humble Waratahs 61-10 in Canberra

Winger Mack Hansen scored a hat-trick of tries as the ruthless ACT Brumbies romped to a record 61-10 victory over the New South Wales Waratahs in Super Rugby AU in Canberra on Saturday.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 27-02-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 16:42 IST
Rugby-Mack twists the knife as Brumbies humble Waratahs 61-10 in Canberra

Winger Mack Hansen scored a hat-trick of tries as the ruthless ACT Brumbies romped to a record 61-10 victory over the New South Wales Waratahs in Super Rugby AU in Canberra on Saturday. The defending champions ran in nine tries in all to make it two wins out of two for the season and extend their winning streak at their Canberra Stadium fortress to seven matches.

It was a second record defeat for the hapless Waratahs in successive weeks after the 41-7 loss to the Queensland Reds in their season-opener. Flanker Rob Valetini, flyhalf Noah Lolesio and hooker Connal McInerney crossed in addition to Hansen to help the Brumbies to a 26-10 lead at the break.

Two more for Hansen after the break were supplemented by scores for scrumhalf Nic White, replacement hooker Lachlan Lonergan and fullback Tom Banks to give the Brumbies a seventh successive win over the Waratahs. "That was great. The best part about it was putting on a good performance for our home crowd," said Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa.

The visitors lacked nothing in effort or fight but looked like a desperate rabble when compared to the efficiency and cohesiveness of their hosts. Prop Harry Johnson-Holmes got over the line for the Waratahs in the 30th minute but there was no disguising the lack of quality in a team which has lost the services of more than 15 internationals over the last couple of years.

"That was a tough one to take," said Waratahs captain Alex Newsome. "We just can't make that many errors and expect to compete with the Brumbies." It was the biggest winning margin and highest score for the Brumbies in 38 Super Rugby matches against the Waratahs going back to 1996.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM reiterates support against Taliban in call with Afghan President

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reiterated Britains support to Afghanistan in its fight against the Taliban, as part of the wider North Atlantic Treaty Organisation NATO alliance.In a phone call from Downing Street in London with Afghan...

Onus of creating 'enabling environment' for further progress rests with India: Pak PM Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday welcomed the ceasefire agreement with India but said the onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress in bilateral relations rests with New Delhi.In his first comments since th...

HP Speaker lodges complaint against Cong MLAs for 'manhandling' Guv

Himachal Pradesh Speaker Vipin Parmar has lodged an FIR against the five Congress MLAs suspended from the state assembly for the entire Budget session after they allegedly manhandled Governor Bandaru Dattatraya. The Speaker told PTI that th...

Govt finalises products under scheme to increase farmer income, exports

The government on Saturday said it has finalised a list of products from agriculture and allied sectors that will be promoted in a cluster approach in 728 districts across the country as part of its effort to boost farm exports and enhance ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021