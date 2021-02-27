Army chief compliments Deepak Kumar for entering finals of Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament

Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Saturday complimented Naik Sudedar Deepak Kumar for entering the finals of the 72nd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Asian silver-winner Kumar (52kg) on Friday had stunned Olympic and world champion Shakhobiddin Zoirov of Uzbekistan to storm into the finals.

Advertisement

Kumar clinched one of the most memorable wins of his career with a 4-1 victory over more fancied Zoirov, who had claimed the 2019 world championship title beating India's Amit Panghal.

''General MM Naravane #COAS and All Ranks compliment #IndianArmy Boxer Naib Subedar Deepak for entering finals of 72nd #StrandjaMemorial Tournament at Sofia, #Bulgaria by defeating #Olympic Champion and Uzbekistan Boxer Shakhobidin Zoirov. #IndianArmy Boxer Naib Subedar Deepak defeated the 2019 World Champion by 4:1 in a scintillating face-off,'' the Army tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)