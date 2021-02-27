Left Menu

Premier League: Man City defeat West Ham to consolidate position at top spot

Goals from Ruben Dias and John Stones helped Manchester City defeat West Ham 2-1 on Saturday in the Premier League 2020-21 season here at the Etihad Stadium.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 27-02-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 20:20 IST
Premier League: Man City defeat West Ham to consolidate position at top spot
Manchester City defeat West Ham (Photo/ Manchester City Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Goals from Ruben Dias and John Stones helped Manchester City defeat West Ham 2-1 on Saturday in the Premier League 2020-21 season here at the Etihad Stadium. With this win, City has consolidated its position at the top spot of Premier League standings and the side has 62 points from 26 games, 13 points clear of the second-placed Manchester United.

City registered the first goal of the match as Dias got on the scoring sheets to give the hosts a 1-0 lead. However, the hosts were not able to hold on to that lead for long. West Ham got the equaliser in the 43rd minute as Michail Antonio got on the scoring chart and the scoreline was brought level to 1-1. The first half saw no more goals and the honours were level.

In the second half, City managed to get ahead in the 68th minute as Stones registered the striking blow and as a result, the hosts gained a 2-1 lead. No more goals were registered and in the end, City walked away with a 2-1 victory.

City will next take on Wolves in the Premier League on March 2 while West Ham will square off against Leeds United on March 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine authorized in U.S.

Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine was granted emergency authorization in the United States. The following are details about JJs shot.HOW EFFECTIVE WAS IT IN A LARGE STUDY Results from a trial of about 44,000 participants show the JJ vaccin...

New Zealand's Auckland starts second lockdown in month

Auckland, New Zealands biggest city, woke up on Sunday morning to a second lockdown in a month as health authorities try to rein in a coronavirus cluster of the more contagious UK variant. The seven-day lockdown, announced late Saturday by ...

Doctor appears in court video call while performing surgery

The Medical Board of California said it would investigate a plastic surgeon who appeared in a videoconference for his traffic violation trial while operating.The Sacramento Bee reports Dr. Scott Green appeared Thursday for his Sacramento Su...

UK’s Sunak to provide 5 bln stg of grants to pandemic hit businesses in budget

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce 5 billion pounds 7 billion of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns in his budget statement next week, the government said on Saturday. Shops, bars, clubs, hot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021