That's what we expect from players: Pochettino revels in PSG's 4-0 win over Dijon

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino is delighted with his team's dominating showing in victory over Dijon and said that's what he expects from the players.

ANI | Dijon | Updated: 28-02-2021 10:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 10:55 IST
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino is delighted with his team's dominating showing in victory over Dijon and said that's what he expects from the players. PSG put on a commanding display in the Ligue 1 match and registered a 4-0 win over the bottom-placed club Dijon here on Saturday.

"I think it was a very professional performance in the squad's approach to the game. We expect that in every single game and every training session from our players. I think that with the very difficult circumstances the team put in a good performance and we were very solid," Pochettino told PSGTV. "I'm happy because that's what we expect from the players and maybe some of them haven't played too much but they showed their quality and put the coaching staff in a difficult position to pick the starting eleven for the next game," he added.

During the match, Moise Kean put PSG ahead in the game in just the sixth minute before Kylian Mbappe converted a penalty to make it 2-0. Mbappe then scored his second goal of the match in the 51st minute, handing PSG a three-goal lead. Danilo Pereira then netted a stunning goal to seal the final scoreline. Securing three points from the game, PSG now have 57 points, only one point behind the table-toppers Lille.

PSG will next play against Bordeaux on March 4. (ANI)

