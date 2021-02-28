Left Menu

Good showing by Indian compound archers at 7th Fazza World Ranking Tournament

Indian compound archers displayed a good showing at the 7th Fazza World Ranking Tournament at the Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 14:22 IST
Good showing by Indian compound archers at 7th Fazza World Ranking Tournament
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Indian compound archers displayed a good showing at the 7th Fazza World Ranking Tournament at the Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds. Shyam Sunder won the compound gold whereas the mixed team of Harminder Singh and Pooja won the compound gold in the mixed team. Rakesh defeated the 9th ranked archer of France in 1/8th matches ( 142/140), in the quarter-final defeated the number one ranked archer Atamanenk Serhiy from Ukraine( 142 vs 137).

In the semi-final, Rakesh defeated Agyan of Turkey, ranked no 5 by 143 vs 138. In the final, he defeated Shyam Sunder of India ranked 2 with a score of 143 vs 135. In the Mixed Team Recurve event, India ( Harvinder & Pooja) defeated in the semi Final ranked 2 Ukraine team in a tiebreaker. In the finals, they defeated the ranked 1 Turkey team in a tiebreaker.

In the process, Shyam Sunder defeated former World No. 1 in Men's Compound Open Marcel Pavlik from Slovakia 145 vs 143 whereas Rakesh defeated Aryan Erdogan of Turkey another former medallist 143 vs 138. Jyoti defeated Dzhioeva Anastasia of Russia. As many as 70 archers from 11 nations are competing in this year's Championships which will also mark the return of Para Archery action after a year. Dubai had hosted the last Para Archery Championships - the 6th Fazza Para Archery World Ranking Tournament in February 2020 before the Coronavirus Pandemic struck the world suspending or cancelling all sporting events.

This year's Championships, hosted under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, has the participation from Algeria, France, India, Iran, Kazakhstan Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Turkey, Ukraine and the hosts the United Arab Emirates. Among the top names are Iranian London 2012 Paralympic medallist Zahra Nemati, former World No. 1 in Men's Compound Open Marcel Pavlik from Slovakia besides several Tokyo 2020 qualifiers and former champions.

While Turkey who claimed seven medals last year are here with a maximum of 14 players, the hosts the United Arab Emirates fielded 7 players. India won the highest number of medals in the para-international tournament so far.

Gold medal- Recurve Mixed Team( Harvinder and Pooja), Compound Indv( Rakesh Kumar) Silver medal - Compound Mixed Team( Shyam Sunder and Jyoti Baliyan), Compound Indv M( Shyam Sunder) & Women( Jyoti Baliyan)

Arjun Munda, President of, AAI expressed happiness on their performance and said that he is hopeful of them winning medals at the Paralympics. He also said that there are chances of Jyoti Baliyan and Pooja qualifying at the Czech World Ranking Tournament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India make impressive return to international hockey, beat Germany 6-1

Young Vivek Sagar Prasad scored a brace as the Indian mens hockey team outclassed Germany 6-1 in its Europe tour opener to make an impressive return to international circuit following coronavirus-forced break. Vivek 27th, 28th minutes, Nila...

Fauci urges Americans to get any of the three COVID-19 vaccines available

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, said on Sunday he would take the newly approved Johnson Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, as he encouraged Americans to accept any of the three approved shots. All three of them are real...

Anti-defacement drive in Assam to enforce Model Code of Conduct

An anti-defacement drive has been launched in Assam for removing banners, hoardings and graffiti to enforce provisions of the Model Code of Conduct MCC, the state election office said.The MCC came into force on February 26, when the Electio...

Indian men's hockey team return to international competition with roaring win against Germany

Playing their first international match in over 12 months, the Indian mens hockey team led by PR Sreejesh put up a scintillating show as they outclassed hosts Germany 6-1 in the first of their four-match Europe tour on Sunday. Indias goal s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021