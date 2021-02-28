Left Menu

Inspiring journey of Rakesh Kumar: From suicide attempts to winning gold medals and qualifying to Olympics

Indian para archer Rakesh Kumar from Jammu won a gold medal in the individual category in the Fazza World Ranking Tournament, held in Dubai.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 15:02 IST
Inspiring journey of Rakesh Kumar: From suicide attempts to winning gold medals and qualifying to Olympics
Rakesh Kumar . Image Credit: ANI

By Nitin Srivastava Indian para archer Rakesh Kumar from Jammu won a gold medal in the individual category in the Fazza World Ranking Tournament, held in Dubai.

He started his career in archery in 2017 and before that, he used to work in a roadside shop to meet his ends. Rakesh met with an accident in 2009 and became wheelchair-ridden. Talking about the hardships he faced, Rakesh revealed that he tried to commit suicide thrice. However, the athlete is now past the hard times and shifted all his focus on the sport. Since starting his career in archery, Rakesh has won three gold medals in different competitions.

"I met with an accident in 2009 and from there, my life changed. It was very tough for me to live a normal life. I was on bed for at least six months but after three or four years, when I recovered I realised that now I can't move on my legs. So, I had to do something and my family's financial condition was also not good," Rakesh told ANI. "Somewhere in my mind, it was hurting me that my family can't bear the cost of my treatment. So, three times I tried to commit suicide. But my family and friends saved me and later on in 2017, there was a local archery camp where I met my coach who convinced me to be an Archer," he added.

Rakesh said since starting the sport, his life changed completely, and he never misses his training. "From there on, I started archery which has changed my life completely. I never miss my training. Whenever I was in need of funds, my friends and coach helped me all the time. Since I have qualified for the Olympics, now I am in TOPS so there is no issue of funds. Now countrymen know about us, their feelings and sentiments are with us, and it is our duty to do justice with all," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Will Eren commit genocide or die? Know more in details!

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala has become 'fundamentalists' own country' under CPI(M)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday attacked the Keralas CPIM-led government, alleging that the state, which is known as Gods own country, has become fundamentalists own country under its five year rule.The Minister also too...

India make impressive return to international hockey, beat Germany 6-1

Young Vivek Sagar Prasad scored a brace as the Indian mens hockey team outclassed Germany 6-1 in its Europe tour opener to make an impressive return to international circuit following coronavirus-forced break. Vivek 27th, 28th minutes, Nila...

Fauci urges Americans to get any of the three COVID-19 vaccines available

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, said on Sunday he would take the newly approved Johnson Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, as he encouraged Americans to accept any of the three approved shots. All three of them are real...

Anti-defacement drive in Assam to enforce Model Code of Conduct

An anti-defacement drive has been launched in Assam for removing banners, hoardings and graffiti to enforce provisions of the Model Code of Conduct MCC, the state election office said.The MCC came into force on February 26, when the Electio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021