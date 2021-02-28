Left Menu

Indian shooters disappoint in skeet mixed team event of ISSF Shotgun WC

Indian shooters drew a blank in the skeet mixed team competition at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup with the pairs of Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Ganemat Sekhon and Angad Bajwa finishing seventh and 10th respectively.Parinaaz and Mairaj finished with a combined effort of 137 out of 150 in the qualification round. After a days break, the trap competitions will start on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 15:04 IST
Indian shooters drew a blank in the skeet mixed team competition at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup with the pairs of Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Ganemat Sekhon and Angad Bajwa finishing seventh and 10th respectively.

Parinaaz and Mairaj finished with a combined effort of 137 out of 150 in the qualification round. Russia team one and the Czech Republic made it to the bronze medal match with scores of 138 on Saturday.

The second Indian duo of Ganemat and Angad shot 134 to finish in the 10th spot. Russia team two won the gold in the event beating Poland team two 35-31 in the final.

The Russian teams swept all three golds medals in the skeet team competition to occupy the top spot in the medals tally.

India picked up one bronze medal in the men's team event of the skeet discipline, which concluded on Saturday.

In all, 10 nations, including India have won medals so far. After a day's break, the trap competitions will start on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

