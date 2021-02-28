Pedri pulled muscle in his left leg, to be monitored: Barcelona

Spanish club Barcelona FC on Sunday provided an injury update on Pedri after the midfielder was seen arriving at the club's hotel on crutches. Pedri had gone off the field with an injury to his left leg during Barcelona's 2-0 win over Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday, reported Goal.com.

"The medical evaluation and tests carried out this morning have shown that the first team player Pedri has a pulled muscle in his left leg. His recovery will be monitored," Barcelona said in its official statement. Barcelona will now take on Sevilla on Wednesday in the second-leg of the Copa Del Rey semi-final.

Ronald Koeman's side trails 0-2 from the first-leg. The side is now back in La Liga title race and the club trails Atletico Madrid by just two points. La Liga is the best chance for Barcelona to win a title as the side trails Paris Saint-Germain 1-4 in the Champions League after the first-leg debacle.

The second leg for the round-of-16 match will take place on March 10. (ANI)

