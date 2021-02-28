14-member Indian boxing team leave for Boxam Tournament in Spain

Left Menu

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 18:34 IST
BFI logo . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI) A 14-member strong Indian boxing team on Sunday left for Castellon, Spain to participate in the upcoming Boxam International Boxing Tournament scheduled from March 1 to 7. A six-time world champion Mary Kom (51kg) and Commonwealth Games silver medalist Manish Kaushik (63kg) are key highlights as the duo set to make a return in the ring for the first time since the Asian Olympic Qualifiers held in Jordan in March last year.

The highly-cm will consist of eight men and six women players including nine Olympic qualified as well as other top Indian boxers. Young boxer Jasmine, who was highly-impressive during the camp, is also accompanying the boxers during her maiden senior tour. She will participate in the women's 57kg category. (ANI)

