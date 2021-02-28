Mumbai City face FC Goa; ATK Mohun Bagan take on NorthEast United in ISL semis
Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United FC and FC Goa have qualified for the play-off stages of the Indian Super League starting March 5. Mumbai City FC will play their two-legged semi-finals against fourth-placed FC Goa.
ATK Mohun Bagan, who finished second in the league stage, will lock horns with third-placed NorthEast United FC.
All play-off games will kick-off at 7:30 PM (IST) and will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network, Hotstar and Jio TV.
Fixtures: Friday, Mar 5 - FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC. Fatorda Saturday, Mar 6 - NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan. Bambolim Monday, Mar 8 - Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa. Bambolim Tuesday, Mar 9 - ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Fatorda Saturday, Mar 13 – Final Fatorda.
