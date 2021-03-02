Left Menu

Qatar Open: Sania Mirza makes winning return to WTA circuit

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza made a winning return to the WTA circuit as she along with her partner Andreja Klepac of Slovenia progressed to the quarterfinals of the Qatar Total Open.

ANI | Doha | Updated: 02-03-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 09:44 IST
Qatar Open: Sania Mirza makes winning return to WTA circuit
Tennis star Sania Mirza (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza made a winning return to the WTA circuit as she along with her partner Andreja Klepac of Slovenia progressed to the quarterfinals of the Qatar Total Open. The pair of Mirza and Klepac defeated Ukranian's pair of Nadiia Kichenok and Lyudmyla Kichenok 6-4 6-7(5) 10-5 in the opening round.

This match was Sania Mirza's first in 12 months time and co-incidentally, this Qatar Open was the last tournament she played last year when all competitions were put to a halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In January this year, Mirza had revealed that she contracted coronavirus at the beginning of this year.

She also revealed that staying away from her two-year-old child was the toughest thing she faced after testing positive for Covid-19. She also said that the virus is no joke and everyone should take every precaution possible. Last year, Sania Mirza brought home the country's first-ever Fed Cup Heart Award in Asia/Oceania category after getting more than 10,000 votes out of the total 16,985 votes cast for 2020's three regional Group I nominees.

Last year, Sania's return to Fed Cup action for the first time since 2016 saw India book their place in the Fed Cup Play-offs. Reflecting on the achievement, Sania had said she wants to dedicate the award to the entire country and pledged to donate the prize money to Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid the fight against coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN chief: Appeal for Yemen raises ''disappointing'' $1.7B

A United Nations appeal for aid to Yemen to alleviate the worlds worst humanitarian disaster raised some USD 1.7 billion Monday a result the UN chief called disappointing. At a virtual pledging conference co-hosted by Sweden and Switzerland...

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney recovering after fall that led to a 'lot of stitches'

Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that he was recovering after a fall over the weekend that knocked him unconscious and led to a lot of stitches. The Utah Republican said that he took a fall while in Boston as he was visiting hi...

China shares fall as consumer firms drag; Hong Kong down 0.7%

Chinese shares reversed course to trade lower on Tuesday, as consumer firms fell after gaining in the previous session, while investors looked to Chinas annual session of parliament beginning on Friday. At the midday break, the Shanghai Com...

FOREX-Dollar holds advantage over low-yielders, risk currencies slip back

The dollar stood firm against its low-yielding peers on Tuesday on bets of a faster economic recovery in the United States and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will show greater tolerance of higher bond yields than other central b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021