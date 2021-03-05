Left Menu

Cricket-Stokes leads England's fight, India 80-4 at lunch

Stokes then took a catch in the slip to send back Ajinkya Rahane for 27 at the stroke of lunch. Opener Rohit Sharma was batting on 32 at the break with India still 125 behind.

Ben Stokes led England's fight in the fourth and final test against India, who suffered a top-order collapse and slumped to 80-4 at lunch on day two of the match in Ahmedabad on Friday. Having managed a below-par 205 in the first innings, England could not afford to let India get off to a flying start after resuming on 24-1 and their bowlers responded brilliantly.

Jack Leach removed the obdurate Cheteshwar Pujara and Stokes dismissed India captain Virat Kohli for an eight-ball duck to silence the noisy stands at the Narendra Modi stadium. Stokes then took a catch in the slip to send back Ajinkya Rahane for 27 at the stroke of lunch.

Opener Rohit Sharma was batting on 32 at the break with India still 125 behind. Earlier, India found runs were not easy to come by as James Anderson bowled with discipline and troubled Rohit with his inswingers.

Left-arm spinner Leach earned the breakthrough for England when he trapped Pujara lbw for 17. The batsman reviewed the decision but replays confirmed the ball had hit the pad first before hitting the bat.

Stokes repeatedly bent his back to generate awkward bounce and one such delivery fetched him the prize wicket of Kohli, who could only nick it and was caught behind. Another smacked Rohit on his helmet, but the opener carried on.

Anderson tasted success when Rahane edged him to Stokes at second slip. India are 2-1 up in the four-test series and need a draw to make the June final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand.

