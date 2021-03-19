Sports News Roundup: Qualifier Lloyd Harris makes Dubai semis; NBA adds freedoms for vaccinated players an more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Alpine skiing: Swiss Holdener tests positive for COVID-19 at World Cup finale

Swiss Olympic medallist and world champion Wendy Holdener is out of the final World Cup alpine ski competition of the season after a positive coronavirus test, her team said on Thursday, the latest Swiss skier to be hit by the pandemic. Holdener, who won gold, silver and bronze medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, tested positive along with trainer Klaus Mayrhofer.

ATP roundup: Qualifier Lloyd Harris makes Dubai semis

South African qualifier Lloyd Harris fired 14 aces while beating Japan's Kei Nishikori 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships in the United Arab Emirates. The decisive third set was on serve until Harris broke for a 5-3 lead, and he served out the match in the ensuing game.

WTA roundup: Record 7 Russians move to St. Petersburg quarters

Two more Russian players earned victories in the Round of 16 at the St. Petersburg (Russia) Ladies Trophy Thursday, helping set a WTA mark in the process. With wins by eighth-seeded Daria Kasatkina and wild card Margarita Gasparyan, the pair joined five countrywomen in the tournament quarterfinals -- the first time in the history of the WTA that seven players from Russia had made the quarters in the same event.

Athletes need more say in major issues, not boycotts, says Rapinoe

Protests not boycotts are the way to challenge China on human rights, letting athletes use their platforms to highlight issues hanging over the 2022 Beijing Olympics, according to U.S. women's soccer international Megan Rapinoe. Although it is COVID-19, not a boycott that has put this summer's Tokyo Games under threat, Rapinoe is rarely shy about sharing her thoughts be it on pandemics or politics.

NFL reaches long-term media deals with Amazon, Disney and others

The National Football League (NFL) said on Thursday it reached long-term media deals with Amazon.com Inc and major broadcast and cable companies that run through 2033. Amazon.com will become the exclusive partner for the league's "Thursday Night Football" games. The NFL also made deals with Walt Disney Co's ESPN and ABC networks, ViacomCBS Inc, Fox Corp, and Comcast Corp.

Spring training roundup: Nats' Jon Lester makes spring debut

Jon Lester, just two weeks from having his parathyroid gland removed due to a medical condition, threw two innings Thursday in his spring debut as a member of the Washington Nationals. Lester allowed a run on one hit and one walk while striking out two, and the Nationals went on to beat the New York Mets 3-1 in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

NBA adds freedoms for fully vaccinated players, staff

NBA players and staff who become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are being granted freedoms from quarantine, permitted to host family and friends, and allowed to dine outdoors at restaurants. In a release issued Thursday, the NBA outlined changes to its health and safety protocol related to the coronavirus pandemic. The new rules would go into full effect for individuals two weeks after a final dose of the vaccine is received.

Fans allowed at Mets, Yankees games with proof of vaccine or negative COVID test

The New York Yankees and Mets are welcoming back fans after the pandemic forced both Major League Baseball (MLB) teams to play in empty home stadiums last year, with attendees required to provide proof of a vaccine or test negative for COVID-19. Yankee Stadium and Citi Field, both of which have served as vaccination sites, will each allow 20% capacity to start the season, with the Mets' home opener slated for April 8 and the Bronx Bombers kicking things off April 1.

Grand Slam economics different but they too need oxygen - ATP chief

Holding Grand Slams in costly bio-bubbles may not be sustainable for a second season despite the financial edge the majors enjoy over other tournaments, ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi has told Reuters. The sport's big four tournaments have not been immune to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Wimbledon canceled for the first time since World War II last year and the most recent editions of the other three held in bio-secure environments.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson facing third suit alleging sexual assault

A third civil suit alleging sexual assault was filed against Deshaun Watson as the Houston Texans' quarterback maintains his innocence. Attorney Tony Buzbee filed the claim in Harris County, Texas, late Wednesday and appeared on the county website Thursday morning. A massage therapist is accusing Watson of sexual assault by allegedly forcing her to have oral sex with him in December 2020.

