Sports News Roundup: MLS releases full schedule; Andrew Copp scores 4 as Jets rout Canucks and more

Sports News Roundup: MLS releases full schedule; Andrew Copp scores 4 as Jets rout Canucks and more
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Andrew Copp scores 4 as Jets rout Canucks

Andrew Copp recorded the first four-goal game of his career and Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves as the Winnipeg Jets continued their road dominance of the Vancouver Canucks with a 5-1 win on Wednesday night. It was the first four-goal game of the NHL season. Six players had four-goal games last season, and Mika Zibanejad tallied five in one contest.

'We have filled stadiums': U.S. soccer star Rapinoe renews call for gender pay equity

U.S. women's national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe renewed her call for gender pay equity on Wednesday, appearing before a congressional panel and pledging to "carry this torch" alongside her teammates. Rapinoe said the World Cup winners received inadequate compensation for exceeding the accomplishments of their male counterparts. Two years earlier, she and her teammates filed a landmark gender discrimination lawsuit against U.S. Soccer. With the 2021 season close,

MLS releases full schedule

With just over three weeks remaining until the start of the 2021 season, Major League Soccer finally released a 34-game schedule for each team, including the first-ever order of opponents for expansion Austin FC. The schedule breaks down to 17 home and road games for each team with 14 teams in the Eastern Conference and 13 in the Western Conference. The odd number of Western Conference teams created an unbalanced schedule.

Spring training roundup: Bo Bichette blasts 2 HRs as Jays blank Yanks

Bo Bichette blasted his first two home runs of spring training and five pitchers scattered six hits as the Toronto Blue Jays blanked the New York Yankees 5-0 Wednesday in Tampa. Bichette hit solo shots in the first and fifth innings for Toronto's first and final runs on a 3-for-3 afternoon.

NBA roundup: Jazz rout star-less Nets

Donovan Mitchell contributed 27 points, seven assists, and six rebounds to guide NBA-leading Utah past the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 118-88 on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, giving the Jazz their first three-game winning streak in a month. A night after leading Brooklyn to a 116-112 win at Portland, James Harden didn't play against Utah because of a sore neck. The Nets, who had won 16 of 18, were without stars Kevin Durant (hamstring) and Kyrie Irving (family matter) yet again.

High fives, smiles but no cheers as Olympic torch relay gets going under pandemic shadow

With waves, smiles, and high fives, but no cheers, the Olympic torch relay set off on Thursday, beginning a four-month countdown to the postponed 2020 summer Games in Tokyo, the first-ever organized during a deadly pandemic. Casting a pall over celebrations already scaled back because of coronavirus prevention measures, North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles before the relay began in Fukushima, an area hit hard by the 2011 earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear disaster.

Referee banned by NHL for saying he wanted to call penalty

The National Hockey League (NHL) said on Wednesday referee Tim Peel has been banned from working games "now or in the future" after being caught on the microphone saying he was looking to call a penalty against the Nashville Predators. The comments made by Peel during Tuesday's game between hosts Nashville and Detroit were delivered shortly after he called a tripping penalty on Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson early in the second period.

Yankees manager Boone to encourage players, staff to get vaccinated

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he had received a COVID-19 vaccine last week and would encourage his players and staff to follow suit once they are eligible. New York on Monday lowered their eligibility age for coronavirus vaccines to 50, having previously restricted eligibility to residents who were at least 60-years-old, had pre-existing health conditions, or are essential workers.

Pospisil 'sorry' for expletive-laden rant at ATP boss in Miami

Canadian Vasek Pospisil apologized for his on-court conduct and a profanity-laced rant aimed at ATP Tour chief Andrea Gaudenzi during his first-round loss to American Mackenzie McDonald at the Miami Open on Wednesday. The tantrum, which included angrily hitting a ball out of the court and shouting at the chair umpire, began when the world number 67 smashed his racket on the court late in the first set of his 6-3 4-6 6-3 defeat.

Watch and wear: NFL, Amazon reportedly to expand partnership

With a streaming rights package between the NFL and Amazon Prime completed, an expanded merchandise agreement between the league and Amazon's retail business could be on the way, Sportivo reported Wednesday. Word of a potential expanded merchandise agreement between the two entities comes one week after Sportico reported that the NFL and Amazon Prime reached an 11-year, $105 billion deal to air Thursday night games.

