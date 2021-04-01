Left Menu

Last wine together, time to pack the bags and head to India: Warner

Australia batsman David Warner on Thursday posted a picture with his wife Candice Warner on social media and said "last wine together" and added it was time to pack the bags and head to India for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 13:25 IST
Last wine together, time to pack the bags and head to India: Warner
David Warner with wife Candice Warner (Photo/ David Warner Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Australia batsman David Warner on Thursday posted a picture with his wife Candice Warner on social media and said "last wine together" and added it was time to pack the bags and head to India for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). Swashbuckling opening batsman Warner leads the IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

"Our last wine together for a few months, blessed to have spent some quality time at home but it's time to pack the bags and head to India. Love you lots darling @candywarner1 #cricket #ipl #india #missyou," Warner wrote in an Instagram post. Warner is the third-highest run-scorer and highest among foreign players in the tournament. So far, he has racked up 5,254 runs from 142 matches at an average of 42.71. The southpaw has slammed four tons and 48 fifties in the cash-rich league.

Earlier in the day, left-arm pacer T Natarajan joined the SRH squad. The Hyderabad-based outfit made the announcement on their official Twitter handle and wrote: "Our Yorker King is here." On Wednesday, England batsman Jason Roy joined SRH as a replacement for Mitchell Marsh. The Australia all-rounder has made himself unavailable for the entire season owing to personal reasons.

Last year, Warner-led SRH had managed to qualify for the playoffs but the side had suffered a loss against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2. Even after injuries to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mitchell Marsh, SRH managed to punch above its weight to reach the playoff stage. SRH will begin their IPL 14 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Eicher Motors' VECV logs sales of 7,037 units in March

Eicher Motors on Thursday reported total sales of 7,037 units for its unlisted subsidiary VE Commercial VehiclesVECV in March 2021.VECV had sold total 1,499 units of commercial vehicles in March last year when COVID-19 induced lockdown affe...

WRAPUP 3-Myanmar protesters burn military's constitution as U.N. envoy warns of 'imminent bloodbath'

Myanmar activists burned copies of a military-framed constitution on Thursday two months after the junta seized power, as a U.N. special envoy warned of the risk of a bloodbath because of an intensified crackdown on anti-coup protesters. My...

Poland reports new daily record of 35,251 coronavirus cases

Poland reported new daily record of 35,251 coronavirus cases on Thursday, health ministry data showed, as the country grapples with a third wave of the pandemic that has pushed its health service to its limits.In total, the country of 38 mi...

Poland to spend extra 30 bln zlotys to support companies amid lockdowns -PM

Poland will increase its support scheme for the economy amid the pandemic lockdown by around 30 billion zlotys 7.63 billion, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday. The government announced more restrictions last month to stop t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021