Left Menu

IPL 2021: Steve Smith pens emotional note for wife as he departs for India

Star batsman Steve Smith penned an emotional note for wife Dani Willis before he left the Australian shores on Thursday to join the Delhi Capitals camp for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 01-04-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 17:07 IST
IPL 2021: Steve Smith pens emotional note for wife as he departs for India
Steve Smith with wife Dani Willis (Image: Steve Smith's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Star batsman Steve Smith penned an emotional note for wife Dani Willis before he left the Australian shores on Thursday to join the Delhi Capitals camp for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). Smith shared an adorable picture with this wife and puppy from the airport and wrote a "miss you" message for his better half. "Thanks for seeing me off at the airport @dani_willis I love you and am going to miss you lots! See you soon @delhicapitals," Smith captioned the post on Instagram.

Smith is travelling with all-rounder and compatriot Moises Henriques, who will play for Punjab Kings in the showpiece event. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals' opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan arrived at the team hotel in Mumbai on Thursday and will be in quarantine for one week.

Delhi Capitals have started training and pacer Umesh Yadav said he really enjoyed his first practice session with the team at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai on Tuesday, "It feels really nice to be here with the Delhi Capitals team. I really enjoyed the practice session. After being in quarantine for one week, it was great to step onto the ground and spend some time with the boys."

When asked about his mindset for IPL 2021, the fast bowler said, "I just want to do well whenever I have the ball in my hand. I will definitely give my best for my team and keep getting better every day." Delhi Capitals on Tuesday announced wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant as the captain of the side for the tournament which gets underway from April 9.

Pant will step in as captain for the 14th edition of the tournament after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer hurt his left shoulder during the recently-concluded India-England ODI series. Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in their first match of the IPL 2021 season, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Raag Keno Didi' T-shirts go trendy in Bengal

Setting the poll fever high, the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP supporters were wearing T-shirts with slogan Raag Keno Didi Why are you angry, Didi in Howrahs Uluberia where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed a rally on Thursday. Raag K...

Indian researchers develop nanozymes that can block HIV reactivation

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science IISc here have developed artificial enzymes that they said can successfully block reactivation and replication of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus HIV in the hosts immune cells.Made from vanadi...

Shares of 4 public sector banks jump after capital infusion

Shares of four public sector banks -- Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, and Bank of India -- on Thursday closed with up to 6.25 per cent gains after the government infused Rs 14,500 crore to improve their financial heal...

Syngenta launches I-CLEAN - Haats to GrAMs project in Varanasi

Varanasi Uttar Pradesh India, April 1 ANIBusinessWire India In what will give the much-needed boost to the rural economy, Syngenta, in the first phase, will be upgrading five rural haats Mandis in Varanasi district under its flagship CSR pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021