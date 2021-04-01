Squash challenger: Top-seed Mangaonkar enters men's final, Tanvi Khanna bows out

Top seed Mahesh Mangaonkar of India quelled the challenge of compatriot Abhay Singh in four games to reach the men's final in the second HCL-SRFI Indian Tour – Chennai Leg 1 at the Indian Squash Academy here on Thursday.

The Indian world no 47 won 12-10 8-11 11-4 11-9 in a 66-minute encounter.

Mangaonkar edged Singh in a tight opening game before losing the next 8-11. He, however, stepped up his level of play to take the next two games 11-4 11-9 to book a spot in Friday's final against American Todd Harrity, the second seed.

Harrity got the better of third seeded Karim El Hammamy of Egypt 11-8 11-9 8-11 11-1 in 53 minutes.

In the women's section, India's Tanvi Khanna, the third-seed, went down fighting to Egyptian second seed Hana Moataz 6-11 4-11 11-9 5-11 in 31 minutes.

Moataz will face compatriot Malak Kamal in the final.

Kamal ended the run of fellow Egyptian Rana Ismail (seventh seed) with a 11-13 11-6 11-2 12-10 win in 36 minutes.

Results: Semi-finals: Women: Malak Kamal beat Rana Ismail 11-13, 11-6, 11-2, 12-10; Hana Moataz (Egypt-X2) beat Tanvi Khanna (India-X3) 11-6, 11-4, 9-11, 11-5 Men: Mahesh Mangaonkar (India-X1) beat Abhay Singh (India) 12-10, 8-11, 11-4, 11-9; Todd Harrity (USA-X2) beat Rana Ismail (Egypt-X7) 11-13, 11-6, 11-2, 12-10.

