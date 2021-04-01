Left Menu

IPL 2021: Excited for the season ahead, says Sam Curran

After his heroics in the third ODI against India, England's Sam Curran is all set to represent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) and the player on Thursday said he is excited to take part in the tournament.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 18:27 IST
Sam Curran (Photo/ Sam Curran Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

After his heroics in the third ODI against India, England's Sam Curran is all set to represent Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) and the player on Thursday said he is excited to take part in the tournament. "Excited for the season ahead @ChennaiIPL," Curran tweeted.

On Sunday, Curran displayed a brilliant performance with the bat in the ODI series decider against India, playing an unbeaten knock of 95 runs. At one stage, England -- chasing 330 -- was down and out at 200/7, but Curran changed the complexion of the game with his brilliant batting. Curran's innings, however, went in vain as India registered a seven-run win in the third ODI to clinch the three-match series 2-1.

Earlier in the day, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja finished his quarantine and joined the CSK squad. Jadeja was out of action for three months due to a thumb injury but will take the field when CSK lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the second match of IPL on April 10. CSK posted a picture on Twitter in which Jadeja can be seen smiling with Suresh Raina in the yellow jersey. "Apna time! #WhistlePodu #Yellove," CSK tweeted.

Meanwhile, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has pulled out of the IPL. Hazlewood was set to depart for India with Australia's IPL-bound players on Thursday but the pacer decided to give this year's IPL a miss in order to spend some time with his family. IPL 2021 is slated to commence on April 9 with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) locking horns in the tournament opener. (ANI)

