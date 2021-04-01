IPL 2021: Cummins 'pumped' as he heads to India for tournament

Left Menu

Australian pacer Pat Cummins is filled with enthusiasm and excitement on his way to link up with the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) squad for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), beginning on April 9.

Australian pacer Pat Cummins is filled with enthusiasm and excitement on his way to link up with the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) squad for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), beginning on April 9. The pace spearhead on Thursday shared a picture in which he can be seen enjoying wine while he is on his way to India for the IPL. "Pumped to be on my way to India for the IPL. See you soon KKR," Cummins tweeted.

Earlier ANI had reported that Cummins will be arriving in India on April 2. With the team set to play their first game on April 11, he will be available for training from April 9. As per BCCI's SOPs for IPL 2021, all players (except for those from the India-England series), support staff, and management entering the bubble need to undergo a seven-day quarantine in their hotel rooms.

Every individual will be tested multiple times during this period, and upon returning the negative results, they will be allowed to come out of their rooms and commence outdoor training and practice sessions. Cummins was bought by KKR last year for a whopping Rs 15.5 crore and he had become the most expensive foreign player in the history of the tournament. However, this record has been broken by Chris Morris as he was purchased by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore this season. (ANI)

