McKennie and Juventus teammates facing fines after party
Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and two of his teammates are facing fines from the police following a party at the Americans home in Turin.McKennie held a party on Wednesday with Juventus teammates Paulo Dybala and Arthur with about 20 other friends in attendance.Parties are forbidden under current coronavirus restrictions in Italy. The 22-year-old midfielder has scored four goals in 24 Serie A appearances for Juventus. He also scored in a Champions League win at Barcelona.PTI | Turin | Updated: 01-04-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 19:15 IST
Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and two of his teammates are facing fines from the police following a party at the American's home in Turin.
McKennie held a party on Wednesday with Juventus teammates Paulo Dybala and Arthur with about 20 other friends in attendance.
Parties are forbidden under current coronavirus restrictions in Italy. There is also a nightly curfew in place in the country between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.
Police were reportedly alerted by neighbors and arrived at McKennie’s house at around 11:30 p.m.
The trio will be fined and will also face sanctions from Juventus.
McKennie, who is the first American to play for Juventus, joined the team in August. The 22-year-old midfielder has scored four goals in 24 Serie A appearances for Juventus. He also scored in a Champions League win at Barcelona.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- American
- Barcelona
- Turin
- Weston McKennie
- Italy
- Juventus
- Arthur
- McKennie
- Champions League
- Paulo Dybala
ALSO READ
Catalent plans to expand production of J&J COVID-19 vaccine in Italy - WSJ
Italy signs framework agreement on International Solar Alliance with India
Italy court acquits Eni and Shell in Nigerian corruption case
Italy court acquits Eni and Shell in Nigerian corruption case
Italy court acquits Eni, Shell and all defendants in Nigeria graft case