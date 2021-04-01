Soccer-Dates set for Africa Cup of Nations finals

Next year’s re-arranged Africa Cup of Nations finals will be played in Cameroon from Jan. 9-Feb. 6, the Confederation of African football said on Thursday. The finals were postponed from this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The teams that have qualified are Cameroon (hosts), Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde Islands, Comoros Islands, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Sudan, Tunisia and Zimbabwe. The 24th and final place will be decided in June between Benin and Sierra Leone.

The draw for the finals will be held on June 25, CAF added, but did not give a venue. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

