Left Menu

'Umpire's Call' will remain, rules ICC

The contentious Umpires Call will continue to be a part of the Decision Review System, the International Cricket Councils Board ruled on Thursday, but introduced a few changes to the current DRS protocols.Called confusing by India captain Virat Kohli, the Umpires Call has been a subject of controversy for a while now.As per the existing rule, 50 per cent of the ball should be hitting at least one of the three stumps for the batsman to be adjudged LBW on review in case an umpires not out call has been challenged.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 01-04-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 20:08 IST
'Umpire's Call' will remain, rules ICC

The contentious 'Umpire's Call' will continue to be a part of the Decision Review System, the International Cricket Council's Board ruled on Thursday, but introduced a few changes to the current DRS protocols.

Called ''confusing'' by India captain Virat Kohli, the Umpire's Call has been a subject of controversy for a while now.

As per the existing rule, 50 per cent of the ball should be hitting at least one of the three stumps for the batsman to be adjudged LBW on review in case an umpire's not out call has been challenged. ''The Cricket Committee had an excellent discussion around Umpire's Call and analysed its use extensively,'' ICC's Cricket Committee head and former Indian captain Anil Kumble said in statement issued by the governing body after the end of its board meetings on Wednesday. ''The principle underpinning DRS was to correct clear errors in the game whilst ensuring the role of the umpire as the decision maker on the field of play was preserved...Umpire's Call allows that to happen, which is why it is important it remains,'' he added.

Kohli had argued that the batsman should be declared out if the ball is hitting the stumps, even if marginally. The ICC introduced three minor changes to the DRS and third Umpire protocols. ''For LBW reviews, the height margin of the Wicket Zone will be lifted to the top of the stumps to ensure the same Umpire's Call margin around the stumps for both height and width,'' the ICC stated.

This means that the review, which until now covered till the base of the bails, will extend to the top of the bails as well, effectively increasing the height of the wicket zone while analysing the trajectory of the ball.

A player will also be able to ask the umpire whether a genuine attempt has been made to play the ball before deciding to review an LBW decision.

''The third Umpire will check a replay of any short run that has been called and correct any error prior to the next ball being bowled.'' It was also decided that the interim COVID-19 regulations that were introduced in 2020 to allow international cricket to resume will continue to be followed.

It means that home umpires will be asked to officiate games where neutral umpires were previously required ad hygiene protocols like ban on saliva will continue.

''The committees noted the excellent performances by the home umpires over the past 9 months but encouraged the more widespread appointment of neutral Elite Panel umpires whenever circumstances allow,'' the ICC release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits 4,000 mark on tech strength, reopening optimism

The SP 500 on Thursday crossed the 4,000 mark for the first time, as gains in technology shares as well as optimism about a pickup in economic activity helped Wall Street kick off the second quarter on a high note. Swift vaccinations and a ...

WHO: Europe's vaccination programme is 'unacceptably slow'

European nations immunization campaigns against COVID-19 are unacceptably slow and risk prolonging the pandemic, a senior World Health Organization official said Thursday. Dr Hans Kluge, WHOs regional director for Europe, said vaccines pres...

HMSI posts 3,95,037 unit domestic sales for Mar

Honda Motorcycle Scooter India HMSI on Thursday reported domestic sales of 3,95,037 units in March this year.The company had sold 245,716 units in the same month last year when sales were impacted by coronavirus-induced lockdown.Exports st...

Bangladesh reports highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases

Bangladesh on Thursday reported 6,469 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since its outbreak in the country on March 8 last year, taking the tally of infections to 617,764.The death toll climbed to 9,105 after 59 fatalities were re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021