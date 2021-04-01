Left Menu

'Game between two leaders': Paredes says PSG need to prepare well for clash against Lille

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Leandro Paredes said that the Ligue 1 match against Lille will be a "difficult game" before adding that "it'll be a game between two leaders."

ANI | Paris | Updated: 01-04-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 22:39 IST
'Game between two leaders': Paredes says PSG need to prepare well for clash against Lille
Leandro Paredes (Photo/ PSG website) . Image Credit: ANI

Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Leandro Paredes said that the Ligue 1 match against Lille will be a "difficult game" before adding that "it'll be a game between two leaders." PSG and Lille both have 63 points from 30 games and currently hold the first and second spots respectively on the Ligue 1 table.

"Of course it's going to be a difficult game. We're going to face a team that plays good football, who can defend well and get good results away from home. It'll be a game between two leaders and we'll have to prepare ourselves well," Paredes told PSG TV. However, Paredes has stressed that his side will approach the game like any other match and will try to put in a "great performance".

"We'll approach it like we do every other game, but we know it's a very important match and crucial for the run-in in the league. We want to put in a great performance and get the win in order to put ourselves in the best possible position," he said. PSG will take on Lille in the Ligue 1 on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran, world powers to discuss U.S. return to nuclear deal, compliance

Officials from Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain will meet virtually on Friday to discuss a possible return of the United States to the 2015 nuclear deal, the European Union said in a statement on Thursday.The Biden administr...

India 'fully supports' WHO's call for China to share comprehensive data on COVID-19 origins

India on Thursday said that it fully supports the World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanoms expectation that future collaborative studies will include more timely and comprehensive data sharing but raised concerns over Chin...

Delhi government to prepare action plan to check rise in COVID-19 cases

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold an urgent meeting on April 2 with Health Minister Satyendar Jain along with his department officials to prepare an action plan to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the wake of an increase in cases...

Moldova investigates preferential vaccination of officials as lockdown tightens

Moldova said on Thursday it was investigating claims that regional officials and their relatives were jumping the queue to obtain COVID-19 vaccines as the government stepped up its fight against the pandemic by introducing nightly curfews.M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021