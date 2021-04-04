Left Menu

IPL 2021: Mumbai matches will go on as per schedule, confirms MCA secretary

With the Maharashtra government imposing weekend lockdown to curb COVID-19 spread, fans have been sweating over whether the matches at the Wankhede Stadium will go ahead or not, but Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) secretary Sanjay Naik confirmed that there would be no changes in schedule and the matches will go ahead as per plan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 21:10 IST

Shikhar Dhawan with MS Dhoni (Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

By Vishesh Roy

Speaking to ANI, Naik confirmed that the matches would indeed be going ahead as per schedule. "The matches are on as per schedule," said Naik. Earlier on Sunday, sources in the know of developments in the BCCI told ANI that since the teams are in a bubble and will be travelling in buses which are also part of the bubble, it will not be a problem.

"See, not just the teams, but also the buses and drivers and everything is inside the bio-secure bubble. So, travelling to the stadium on match-days will not be a problem. Regular tests are being done on those working around the teams as well just like it was last year in the UAE. The curfew won't hurt travel to and from the stadium," the source said. Wankhede Stadium is set to host 10 IPL games this season from April 10-25. The first match at the Mumbai stadium is slated to be played on April 10 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

Four franchises -- Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals have set up their base in Mumbai as of now. The fifth franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is also based in Mumbai currently, but they will soon move to Chennai to play their first match against SunRisers Hyderabad on April 11. The BCCI is also thinking of players' vaccination ahead of the IPL with BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla saying that the board will get in touch with the Health Ministry for players' vaccination.

"In order to cope with this coronavirus rise, I think the only solution is to get vaccinated. BCCI is also thinking on those lines that players should be vaccinated. Nobody knows when coronavirus is going to end and you can't give a deadline that by this time frame, it will not be there so players can play easily. So, I think now will have to think over that. Vaccination should be done for the players also," Shukla told ANI. When asked if BCCI has written to the Health Ministry regarding players' vaccination, Shukla said the BCCI is mulling over the idea and they will definitely get in touch with the ministry that players should be vaccinated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

