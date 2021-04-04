Left Menu

CK Nayudu's daughter, commentator Chandra Nayadu dead

PTI | Indore | Updated: 04-04-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 21:17 IST
Chandra Nayudu, daughter of the legendary CK Nayudu, died here on Sunday after a prolonged illness.

She was 88. Her father was India's first Test captain. She had made a name for herself doing cricket commentary.

Chandra's kin and former domestic cricketer Vijay Nayudu told PTI that his aunty breathed her last at her residence in the city's Manoramaganj area.

He said that Chandra was unwell for a long time and could not move due to illness.

According to cricket experts, Chandra had done her first commentary during a match between national champions Bombay (now Mumbai) and MCC in Indore in 1977.

She had also witnessed the Golden Jubilee Test Match between India and England at the iconic Lord's in 1982 and had addressed a gathering there.

However, she did not do commentary for long and retired as a English professor in a government women's college.

She had also penned a book titled 'CK Nayudu: A Daughter Remembers' on her late father, who was a distinguished cricketer.

Former BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale condoled her demise.

''Chandra was a pioneer of women's commentary and also contributed for the growth of women's cricket in Madhya Pradesh,'' Jagdale said.

''I remember that Chandra used to travel with the team at different places and motive the players,'' he said.

