IPL 2021: RCB suffer blow ahead of opener as Padikkal tests positive for COVID-19

Days before their opening encounter against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal has tested positive for Covid-19.

Devdutt Padikkal (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Days before their opening encounter against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal has tested positive for COVID-19. "Royal Challengers Bangalore, Left-handed Batsman Devdutt Padikkal had tested positive on 22nd March 2021. He has been in mandatory quarantine at his residence in Bengaluru since then. He will be fit to join the RCB bio-bubble once his RT-PCR tests are negative," RCB said in a statement.

"RCB Medical team is in touch with Devdutt ensuring his safety and well-being. Devdutt is feeling well and we can't wait to have him join the squad for the IPL season ahead," it added. This comes as a big blow for RCB as they have time and again spoken about how integral he has become to the RCB unit after his performance in the 2020 edition in UAE.

This is the third case of a vital player testing positive for the virus. Delhi Capitals on Saturday had suffered a huge blow as all-rounder Axar Patel tested positive for COVID-19. This after Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana tested positive for the virus. Rana though tested negative for coronavirus on Thursday after returning a positive result on March 22. Having undergone self-isolation after the positive result, he underwent a COVID-19 test on Thursday and tested negative. Rana has also resumed training with an eye on KKR's opening game against SunRisers Hyderabad.

The BCCI SOP says a player who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of the sample which resulted in a positive RT-PCR report, whichever is earlier. "During the 10-day isolation, the individual must rest and avoid any exercises. The team doctor should regularly monitor the case. If symptoms worsen during the course of isolation, the individual must be hospitalised immediately," the SOP states.

Things haven't looked too bright outside the team bubbles either with groundstaff at the Wankhede Stadium also testing positive for coronavirus. With cases rising in the state of Maharashtra, IPL franchises have started feeling a little wary and are keeping fingers crossed with the 14th edition of the league set to get underway from April 9. Wankhede is set to host 10 IPL games this season from April 10-25. The first match at the Mumbai stadium is slated to be played on April 10 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings.

Four franchises -- Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals -- have set up their base in Mumbai as of now. Maharashtra reported 49,447 new COVID-19 cases and 277 deaths on Saturday with Mumbai registering the highest-ever single day spike of 9,090 new cases. It was the third day in a row that Mumbai recorded more than 8,500 cases. (ANI)

