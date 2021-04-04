Motorcycling-Yamaha's Quartararo prevents Pramac Ducati one-two with Doha GP win

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo won the Doha Grand Prix on Sunday after overtaking both Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin in Pramac Racing Ducati-powered bikes in a single lap to demote them to second and third respectively.

MotoGP rookie and pole-sitter Martin led for most of the race before Quartararo moved ahead with five laps to go while Zarco passed his team mate on the final lap to take second.

Advertisement

Suzuki's Alex Rins finished fourth while Quartararo's team mate and last weekend's Qatar Grand Prix winner Maverick Vinales finished fifth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)