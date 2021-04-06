Left Menu

Golf-A winner again, Spieth suddenly among Masters favourites

His victory on Sunday was his first on the PGA Tour since the 2017 British Open, and the former world number one says the best is yet to come. "I don't feel that I have the control of all facets of my game that I want to have yet, but I'm working in the right direction," Spieth said at Augusta National on Monday, looking serenely relaxed barely 18 hours removed from his win.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 00:34 IST
Golf-A winner again, Spieth suddenly among Masters favourites

Jordan Spieth has rocketed into the Masters conversation, suddenly one of the betting favourites after his drought-busting win at the Texas Open on Sunday.

Barely an afterthought only a few days ago, the 2015 champion all of a sudden is anything but, with his odds around 10/1 as he gears up in a quest to add a second Green Jacket to his wardrobe. His victory on Sunday was his first on the PGA Tour since the 2017 British Open, and the former world number one says the best is yet to come.

"I don't feel that I have the control of all facets of my game that I want to have yet, but I'm working in the right direction," Spieth said at Augusta National on Monday, looking serenely relaxed barely 18 hours removed from his win. "There's a next level that I've been at that I'm still searching for right now.

"I just feel like there's quite a few things that I still need to really improve on and get better, and I felt that over the weekend it wasn't the best my swing felt." Three-times major champion Spieth plummeted to 107th in the PGA Tour standings last year as his swing and confidence deserted him, but has been on an upward trajectory this year, though without putting it all together for four days until now.

Augusta National was already firm and fiery on a sun-splashed Monday, the greens taking on a shiny sheen under conditions that should suit a player with Spieth's deft short game touch should the humidity remain low and the rain stay away. Last year's Masters was played without spectators in November, after being postponed from its traditional April timeslot due to the novel coronavirus.

But a limited number of fans have been allowed this year, with an estimated 7500 or so on the grounds on Monday, a far cry from the usual practice round crush of some 50,000 but plenty enough to give the hallowed grounds some atmosphere. "I love being here," Spieth, 27, said. "It's my favourite tournament in the world.

"I think the patrons play such a massive role into this tournament, the echoes, the roars down in the valley, and especially come the weekend, it won't take many people for it to feel close enough to normal to be a fantastic event."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra bags NBTC certification: Details inside!

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Dravid invited to speak at MIT sports analytics conference

Indias legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid has been invited to speak at an MIT sports analytics conference, which for the first time is hosting a panel discussion on cricket.The theme of this conference on April 8 and 9 is Show Me the Data, ac...

Yellen pledges U.S. international cooperation, calls for global minimum tax

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that she is working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate and pledged that restoring U.S. multilateral leadership would strengthen the global economy and advan...

Family of UK's Captain Tom call for fundraising celebration

The family of Britains Captain Tom Moore, the World War Two veteran who lifted a nations spirits during the pandemic, are calling for people to come together and raise funds for charity on what would have been his 101st birthday.Moore struc...

Sunak's tax break plan pushes UK manufacturers to invest, survey shows

A plan by Britains finance minister Rishi Sunak to use a two-year super-deduction tax break to encourage companies to invest appears to be working, according to a manufacturing survey. Make UK said almost a quarter of the companies they sur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021