Left Menu

Bernardeschi is latest to contract COVID-19 after Italy duty

The game caused much debate when the southern club did not travel to Turin after two of its players tested positive for the virus.Napoli was handed a 3-0 loss by the Italian league and docked one point but eventually had that overturned on appeal by the Italian Olympic Committee.

PTI | Turin | Updated: 06-04-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 20:28 IST
Bernardeschi is latest to contract COVID-19 after Italy duty

Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi is the latest player to test positive for the coronavirus after returning from Italy duty.

The club announced the news on Tuesday, adding that the player was asymptomatic and already in isolation.

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci tested positive for the coronavirus last week after returning from international duty with Italy, shortly after four members of the Azzurri staff contracted COVID-19.

Italy players Alessandro Florenzi, Marco Verratti, Salvatore Sirigu, Vincenzo Grifo and Alessio Cragno have all since tested positive.

Bernardeschi is the third Juventus player out with the virus following the World Cup qualifiers. Bianconeri defender Merih Demiral tested positive when he was with the Turkish national team.

Juventus hosts Napoli on Wednesday in a match that was meant to be played in October. The game caused much debate when the southern club did not travel to Turin after two of its players tested positive for the virus.

Napoli was handed a 3-0 loss by the Italian league and docked one point but eventually had that overturned on appeal by the Italian Olympic Committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine distribution concerns in Florida; supply issues to Australia and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Two bomb blasts within 48 hours at Galsi

A bomb exploded at an under-construction building at Galsi in West Bengals Purba Bardhaman district on Tuesday, the second in 48 hours in the area, police said.The explosion on Tuesday took place near a Sishu Siksha Kendra at Raipur village...

Rugby-Scotland’s Wright out of Women’s Six Nations after red card

Scotland hooker Molly Wright has been ruled out of the remainder of the Womens Six Nations after receiving a three-match ban for a dangerous high tackle on Englands Vickii Cornborough in the 52-10 defeat in Doncaster on Saturday.New Zealand...

Order issued for timely closure of weekly markets: North Delhi mayor

North Delhi Municipal Corporation has issued an order for timely closure of all weekly markets operating in its areas in view of the night curfew imposed in the city in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, its mayor said on Tuesday.The Delhi ...

RSS, BJP may also 'adopt' Nehru just like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, says Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took a dig at the BJP and the RSS on Tuesday, saying if needed, they would adopt former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru just like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.Addressing a ceremony after unveiling a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021