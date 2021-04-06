Bayern forward Serge Gnabry tests positive for coronavirus

Bayern forward Serge Gnabry tests positive for coronavirusPTI | Munich | Updated: 06-04-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 22:11 IST
Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss Wednesday’s Champions League quarterfinal against Paris Saint-Germain.
The German club said Tuesday that the 25-year-old Gnabry “is doing well and is isolating at home.” Bayern coach Hansi Flick said earlier that Gnabry sat out training after complaining of a sore throat.
Gnabry previously tested positive for COVID-19 in October, when he missed Bayern’s Champions League opening game against Atlético Madrid and a 5-0 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. But it was later determined that the PCR test was a false positive after negative results in the following days.
