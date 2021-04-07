Left Menu

Rugby-Super Rugby Trans-Tasman ditches plans for single venue 'super round'

Super Rugby's Trans-Tasman competition has abandoned plans for a "super round" this year, where all 10 teams would play in a single city in one weekend, but will explore the concept in the future, New Zealand Rugby's Chris Lendrum said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 12:47 IST
Rugby-Super Rugby Trans-Tasman ditches plans for single venue 'super round'

Super Rugby's Trans-Tasman competition has abandoned plans for a "super round" this year, where all 10 teams would play in a single city in one weekend, but will explore the concept in the future, New Zealand Rugby's Chris Lendrum said on Wednesday. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday the country would allow quarantine-free visits from Australia from April 19, raising the likelihood that the competition scheduled to begin on May 14 will go ahead.

NZR's head of professional rugby Lendrum said the idea of the single-city round had been put on hold and the five fixtures in the third round of the six-week competition would now be held at different venues. "That's one thing we've run out of runway to do this year," Lendrum told reporters. "With the uncertainty building into it, it was too hard to contemplate basing ourselves in one city.

"It's certainly a concept we want to explore in the future when conditions around our competition are more settled. We're working on the venues for round three fixtures now and will announce those in due course. "We're going to have a scenario where some teams now have three home games and some teams have two, but we're encouraging clubs who play each other that weekend to have a commercial discussion about how proceeds of the game are shared."

The five Super Rugby teams from Australia and New Zealand have been restricted to domestic competitions since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the 25th season of the inter-continental version last March. Governing body SANZAAR is taking stock of the announcement by the New Zealand PM on Tuesday and may yet have to rejig the already-published schedule to reduce the number of times the teams fly across the Tasman Sea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate protesters break windows at Barclays London HQ, seven arrested

Police arrested seven people outside the London headquarters of Barclays on Wednesday after climate change activists broke windows to protest the role of the financial sector in climate change.The activists from the Extinction Rebellion gro...

EXPLAINER-Which countries will benefit most from an IMF SDR increase

The worlds top finance ministers are set to back a new 650 billion allocation of the International Monetary Funds own currency, Special Drawing Rights, to help low-income countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic.We explain what SDRs are, h...

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Japan PM Suga says he wants to make decision on contaminated Fukushima water soon

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday he wanted to make a decision on the contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant soon.Plant operator Tepco has had to contend with huge amounts of contaminated water building u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021