Left Menu

IPL 2021: MI all-rounder Kieron Pollard finishes 7-day quarantine, ready to train

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will begin their campaign in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. And a vital cog in the MI unit is all-rounder Kieron Pollard. While there have been quite a few posts from the MI camp in Chennai on social media, Pollard's absence has raised questions on whether he will make a late entry into the tournament.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 13:16 IST
IPL 2021: MI all-rounder Kieron Pollard finishes 7-day quarantine, ready to train
MI all-rounder Kieron Pollard (Photo/ Sportzpics for BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose Defending champions Mumbai Indians will begin their campaign in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. And a vital cog in the MI unit is all-rounder Kieron Pollard. While there have been quite a few posts from the MI camp in Chennai on social media, Pollard's absence has raised questions on whether he will make a late entry into the tournament.

Speaking to ANI, sources close to the West Indies all-rounder have confirmed that the senior campaigner joined the MI unit in Chennai and has just finished his seven-day quarantine period. "He left West Indies and joined the MI unit in Chennai. He has just finished his quarantine period as prescribed by the BCCI Standard Operating Procedure and that is why he wasn't seen around in MI training activities," the source said.

The IPL SOP only excused players who were part of the India-England limited-overs series and moved directly to their respective IPL bio-bubbles from undergoing mandatory quarantine. "Players coming directly from the bubble created for India versus England series, may be permitted to join the franchise squad without serving the mandatory quarantine period, provided they satisfy the following criteria -- after the conclusion of India versus England series, the players are moved directly to the franchise team hotel either in the team bus or on a chartered flight," the SOP stated.

Breach of any bio-secure environment protocols by franchise members or their families will be subject to disciplinary action by the BCCI, the cricketing body has clearly mentioned. In fact, RCB skipper Virat Kohli too is part of the quarantine process as he left the Pune bubble that was created for the India-England series and joined the RCB unit only on April 1. Talisman AB de Villiers also joined the RCB squad on the same day. Both are undergoing quarantine and are expected to take the training ground after returning with negative results to their COVID-19 tests.

The Mumbai Indians outfit suffered a scare on Tuesday after scout and wicket-keeping consultant Kiran More tested positive for COVID-19. But fortunately, the test on the players and rest of the support staff came negative. But as a precautionary measure, Mumbai Indians' training session for Tuesday was cancelled. In a big relief for RCB, opener Devdutt Padikkal has joined the team after returning negative for coronavirus. "We are pleased to inform that Royal Challengers Bangalore, left-handed batsman Devdutt Paddikal, has joined the team on 7th April 2021 with negative reports for COVID-19 as per BCCI protocols. RCB medical team was in constant touch with Devdutt to ensure his safety and well-being," read a press statement by the RCB Management on Wednesday. Unfortunately, RCB's Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams tested positive for coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate protesters break windows at Barclays London HQ, seven arrested

Police arrested seven people outside the London headquarters of Barclays on Wednesday after climate change activists broke windows to protest the role of the financial sector in climate change.The activists from the Extinction Rebellion gro...

EXPLAINER-Which countries will benefit most from an IMF SDR increase

The worlds top finance ministers are set to back a new 650 billion allocation of the International Monetary Funds own currency, Special Drawing Rights, to help low-income countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic.We explain what SDRs are, h...

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Japan PM Suga says he wants to make decision on contaminated Fukushima water soon

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday he wanted to make a decision on the contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant soon.Plant operator Tepco has had to contend with huge amounts of contaminated water building u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021