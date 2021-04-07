Left Menu

Realized importance of mental health while playing for India: Hardik

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-04-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 15:14 IST
Realized importance of mental health while playing for India: Hardik

India and Mumbai Indians hard-hitting all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Wednesday said he realized the importance of mental health while playing international cricket and credited his family for keeping him in the ''right space''.

''When I play international cricket, mentally I realized, because the kind of pressure that came into your life. Obviously, life change for us, but as an individual, you need to cope with all the things,'' Hardik said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on its official Twitter handle.

''So for me I realized that mental health is also important, where my family played a big role to make sure that I am in right space.'' The focus on mental health has grown in the last year with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing players to stay in bio-bubbles, where their life is restricted to hotels and stadiums.

The 27-year-old will turn up for Mumbai Indians in the lung-opener of the Indian Premier League when the defending champions take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday here.

Hardik, who has played 60 ODIs and 48 T20s, also dwelled on the importance of physical fitness on the occasion of World health Day.

''Just making sure that in the day, you are doing some activity which is adding to your fitness, that's very important. And if you look after small things, it's going to be grateful that it is going to look after your body,'' he said.

Hardik's brother Krunal, who recently made his India ODI debut against England, said he also works hard for the ''inner happiness and peace''.

''When we work hard, we work hard for that inner happiness, that inner peace where you can sleep for eight hours, you can laugh for 4-5 hours,'' said Krunal, who also played T20s for India and has been a vital part of Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians spinners Rahul Chahar and Anukul Roy also spoke on the importance of physical fitness.

''From the time I started playing, as a child, it was clear how important physical health is,'' said Chahar.

Roy said: ''Maintaining a proper diet is essential, and following the diet is always going to be beneficial.'' PTI NRB ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate protesters break windows at Barclays London HQ, seven arrested

Police arrested seven people outside the London headquarters of Barclays on Wednesday after climate change activists broke windows to protest the role of the financial sector in climate change.The activists from the Extinction Rebellion gro...

EXPLAINER-Which countries will benefit most from an IMF SDR increase

The worlds top finance ministers are set to back a new 650 billion allocation of the International Monetary Funds own currency, Special Drawing Rights, to help low-income countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic.We explain what SDRs are, h...

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...

Japan PM Suga says he wants to make decision on contaminated Fukushima water soon

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday he wanted to make a decision on the contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant soon.Plant operator Tepco has had to contend with huge amounts of contaminated water building u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021