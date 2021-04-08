Left Menu

Olympics-COVID-19 vaccine not mandatory to compete in Tokyo, says USOPC

Instead, the USOPC said it will provide logistical support connecting athletes and other personnel with places they can get the vaccine. "We are not tracking, we will not mandate the vaccine either for Team USA athletes nor for any other members of the delegation," said Hirshland during the opening session of the three-day Team USA virtual media summit.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 00:00 IST
Olympics-COVID-19 vaccine not mandatory to compete in Tokyo, says USOPC

The United States Olympic Paralympic Committee (USOPC) will help athletes find a COVID-19 vaccine but will not require them to get a shot to compete at the Tokyo Summer Games, CEO Sarah Hirshland said on Wednesday.

With U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday directing states to widen vaccine eligibility to people 18 or older by April 19 most athletes will have access to a COVID-19 shot long before the July 23 opening of the Tokyo Olympics but the USOPC will not mandate one. Instead, the USOPC said it will provide logistical support connecting athletes and other personnel with places they can get the vaccine.

"We are not tracking, we will not mandate the vaccine either for Team USA athletes nor for any other members of the delegation," said Hirshland during the opening session of the three-day Team USA virtual media summit. "But we are encouraging it. "We absolutely are facilitating that access to try to help connect folks with the local public health or local hospitals systems, local providers so that wherever they are training around the country they have an easy path to get vaccinated.

"We know many of our athletes and staff have been vaccinated because they have chosen to offer that information but this not something we will track or mandate." The USOPC is encouraging athletes and staff to get the vaccine particularly with Japan entering what appears to be a fourth wave of the pandemic just 107 days out from the Games Opening Ceremony.

Athletes appear to be heeding the USOPC's advice and those taking part in the summit on Wednesday indicated they had either already been given the vaccine or registered for one. Carlin Isles, a former collegiate American football player and track athlete turned rugby standout, said that after initial reluctance he planned to get the vaccine.

"I definitely had doubts getting the shot," said Isles, 31, who competed in the 2016 Rio Games. "Just for the whole purpose of my team mates (I will) because if just one person gets COVID, then it could mess up our team and everybody may not be able to participate. "So I’m a little worried about the side effects, but I’ll deal with it when it comes."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Vaccine bus rolls into New York's Sunset Park

Emblazoned with the outline of a masked Statue of Liberty flexing a formidable bicep, the first COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics rolled into New York City on Wednesday to make vaccinations more easily available for underserved communities. T...

Australia to review EU findings on AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots

Australia on Thursday ordered an urgent inquiry into findings from Europes drug regulator of a possible link between AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine and blood clotting.The European Medicines Agency on Wednesday said it found rare cases of blo...

Brazil detects first case of South African variant, grave shortage looms as death toll soars

Brazil has recorded its first confirmed case of the highly contagious coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa, a fresh danger sign for a country already ravaged by the worlds worst daily death toll and scrambling to make space for bu...

Syrian air defences confront Israeli attack over Damascus -SANA

Israel attacked targets near Damascus on Thursday and Syrias air defences shot down a number of rockets over southern districts of the capital, Syrian state media reported.SANA news agency quoted a military source saying the attacks wounded...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021