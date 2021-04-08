Soccer-Lazio coach Inzaghi tests positive for COVID-19, says wife
The wife of Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi says her whole family is in isolation after positive COVID-19 tests, and the Serie A club confirmed on Wednesday that a member of staff contracted the virus.Reuters | Rome | Updated: 08-04-2021 02:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 02:34 IST
The wife of Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi says her whole family is in isolation after positive COVID-19 tests, and the Serie A club confirmed on Wednesday that a member of staff contracted the virus. Inzaghi's wife Gaia wrote on social media: "Unfortunately our whole family has tested positive to coronavirus after a swab test done at home! We are well and in isolation as per protocol."
The Roman club announced in a statement that a member of their technical staff tested positive for the virus after having a private test with family members. Inzaghi led Lazio to a 2-1 win over Spezia on Saturday that saw them climb to sixth in Serie A. They face Hellas Verona next on Sunday.
