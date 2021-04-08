Left Menu

Soccer-Rapinoe blasts Draymond Green over equal pay comments

"It's really unfortunate in the position that (Green is) in, having all of the resources that he has and the ability to have a much more educated opinion, that he just hasn't," Rapinoe told reporters at the Team USA media summit on Wednesday. "(And to do it) when the tournament was going on and all that we saw with the lack of investment, with the lack of resources, with the lack of funding - that's just really frustrating that that's the take that you have," she said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 06:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 06:14 IST
Soccer-Rapinoe blasts Draymond Green over equal pay comments

U.S. women's national soccer team forward Megan Rapinoe fired back at Warriors forward Draymond Green on Wednesday, saying the basketball player should have been better educated on the issue of gender pay equity when he accused female athletes of only "complaining." Rapinoe and her fellow U.S. national teammates became leading figures for pay equity in the United States after getting into a public battle with their federation over wages and playing conditions in the run-up to the team's successful World Cup bid in 2019.

She lambasted the recent NCAA basketball tournament organizers for offering inferior facilities to the women's teams and Green for saying female athletes are not leveraging their position to force companies into increasing the revenues of women's leagues. "It's really unfortunate in the position that (Green is) in, having all of the resources that he has and the ability to have a much more educated opinion, that he just hasn't," Rapinoe told reporters at the Team USA media summit on Wednesday.

"(And to do it) when the tournament was going on and all that we saw with the lack of investment, with the lack of resources, with the lack of funding - that's just really frustrating that that's the take that you have," she said. The U.S. women's soccer team begin their quest for a fifth Olympic gold medal in Tokyo this summer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore's PM-in-waiting steps aside as future leader

Singapores Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said he did not want to be the countrys next prime minister after current premier Lee Hsien Loong retires, according to his letter published in local media on Thursday.He is also set to give u...

Bihar police arrest 6 in Madhubani "massacre" case

Bihar police have arrested six people from near the Indo-Nepal border here in connection with the killing of five persons last month, an incident dubbed as a caste war by the media and massacre by the opposition.All the six persons, includi...

India to resume buying oil from Iran once US sanctions ease

India will look to resume buying crude oil from Iran the moment US sanctions are eased, helping it diversify its import basket, a senior government official said.India stopped importing oil from Iran in mid-2019 following sanctions on the P...

NCLAT orders stay on formation of CoC in insolvency proceedings against subsidiary: OYO

Hospitality firm OYO on Thursday said the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT has ordered a stay on the formation of committee of creditors in proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code against its subsidiary OYO Hotels ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021