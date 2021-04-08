Satisfied with the way we played against PSG, says Flick

Left Menu

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick said that he is satisfied with the way his side played despite the 3-2 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Thursday.

08-04-2021
Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick said that he is satisfied with the way his side played despite the 3-2 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final on Thursday. Kylian Mbappe's brace and one goal from Marquinhos helped PSG edge past Bayern Munich here at the Allianz Arena on Thursday.

"With the scoring chances we had, it could have been a different result. But we are satisfied with the way we played. The way we played football was top. This team never gives up. My compliments. We will try everything to get to the semi-finals," Sky Sports quoted Flick as saying. The first goal of the match was registered in the third minute as Mbappe registered his name in the goal-scoring charts. PSG then gained a 2-0 lead in the 28th minute as Marquinhos scored another goal for the side.

In the 37th minute, Bayern pegged one goal back as Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting got among the scoring charts to bring the scoreline to 2-1. No other goals were scored in the first half, and PSG went into half-time with a 2-1 lead. In the second half, Muller scored for Bayern in the 60th minute, bringing the scoreline level at 2-2 and there was all to play with 30 minutes still to go in the match.

However, eight minutes later, PSG once again managed to get the lead as Mbappe's strike took them 3-2 ahead in the match. In the end, PSG managed to register a 3-2 win. Both these teams will now lock horns in the second leg of the quarter-final on April 13. (ANI)

