Left Menu

Rugby League-Roosters great Friend retires after repeated concussions

"It's a tough way to go out, but that's footy and that's life." A one-club man, Queenslander Friend joined the Roosters as a 15-year-old and went on to win three NRL titles under coach Trent Robinson in 2013, 2018 and 2019 -- the second as co-captain with Boyd Cordner.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 08-04-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 12:12 IST
Rugby League-Roosters great Friend retires after repeated concussions

Former Australia international Jake Friend announced his retirement with immediate effect on Thursday after receiving "extensive medical advice" about the potential impact of repeated concussions on his health. The 31-year-old hooker's 14th season with the Sydney Roosters in the National Rugby League (NRL) lasted 47 minutes before he was taken off the field with his third concussion in his last six matches.

"It wasn't an easy decision to come to but it's one that's right for myself, my family and the Roosters," Friend said in a video posted on the NRL website. "It's a tough way to go out, but that's footy and that's life."

A one-club man, Queenslander Friend joined the Roosters as a 15-year-old and went on to win three NRL titles under coach Trent Robinson in 2013, 2018 and 2019 -- the second as co-captain with Boyd Cordner. "Jake has been an incredible player and leader for the Roosters, and while I know that he won't be comfortable with the accolades, it's important we acknowledge his achievements over the years," Robinson said in a statement.

"Jake's place in Roosters' history is assured. He is a man of integrity, and his leadership has been a key driver of the club's success. He has made those around him better and I've loved coaching him." A tough competitor in the most exposed position in the game, Friend won one Kangaroos cap in 2016 and played three State of Origin matches in 2020.

He would almost certainly have been handed more representative honours had he not been behind the recently retired Cameron Smith in the pecking order for both Queensland and Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Protests break out after murder of kidnapped woman in Kyrgyzstan

Hundreds of people rallied in front of Kyrgyzstans interior ministry on Thursday to demand the resignation of its leadership for what they called police inaction over the murder of a kidnapped woman. Aizada Kanatbekova, 27, was kidnapped on...

Shoolini University Aces Global Scimago Ratings

SOLAN, India, April 8, 2021 PRNewswire -- Solan-based Shoolini University has been ranked the top university by Scimago in the northern region comprising Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Chandigarh...

Singapore's PM-in-waiting steps aside as future leader

Singapores Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said he did not want to be the countrys next prime minister after current premier Lee Hsien Loong retires, according to his letter published in local media on Thursday.He is also set to give u...

Army chief Gen Naravane pays tributes to fallen heroes of Bangladesh's Liberation War

Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane on Thursday paid tributes to the fallen heroes of Bangladeshs 1971 Liberation War after arriving in the country on a five-day visit to further strengthen the close and fraternal ties existing between the Ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021